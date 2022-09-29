TCR 2022 - Episode 38

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Arnis Luks interviews Robert Klinck about current events and their political ramifications.
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Balfour-Report
https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Senate/Powers_practice_n_procedures/platparl/c04
https://whitlamdismissal.com/loans
https://parlinfo.aph.gov.au/parlInfo/search/display/display.w3p;query=Id:%22handbook/allmps/RK4%22;src1=sm1
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Evatt_HV-The_King_and_His_Dominion_Governors.pdf
https://peo.gov.au/understand-our-parliament/how-parliament-works/system-of-government/australian-system-of-government/
https://www.royal.uk/national-anthem
https://www.royal.uk/coronation-oath-2-june-1953
https://www.aph.gov.au/~/media/02 Parliamentary Business/23 Hansard/CON0302.PDF?la=en
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://digitalcommons.law.buffalo.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=3958&context=buffalolawreview
https://peo.gov.au/understand-our-parliament/how-parliament-works/system-of-government/australian-system-of-government/
Systems were made for men, and not men for systems, and the interest of man which is self-development, is above all systems, whether theological, political or economic.
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Douglas CH - Economic Democracy.pdf
https://alor.org/