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Ark of the Covenant HAS been Found 05/26/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan gives us amazing info on the Ark of the Covenant. If the Palestinians are given a state, giving the Jews access to the Temple Mount where animal sacrifice will again resume after 2000 years, then the Ark of the Covenant is going to become really important.

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Keywords
covenantarkfoundhasprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:26The Beginning

08:32When was it Found

11:20Ron Wyatt Videos

24:24Garden Tomb

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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