PRO TIP: How To Use Technology To CONGREGATE During A COVID-19 QUARANTINE!!!

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We’ve entered into the brave new world of covid 19(84) where big brother is now openly tracking you with your cell phone to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. More and more countries are signing on to this and they’re stripping the privacy rights of their citizens by openly embracing big brothers all seeing eye. But is there a way we can use this same technology against the system in order to empower US? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth presents an idea on how one can fool the authorities into thinking you are somewhere that you are not simply by manipulating the same tools they are using only to your advantage!
Sources:
https://steemit.com/news/@pressfortru...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he...
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
https://globalnews.ca/news/6772998/ph...
https://globalnews.ca/news/6772753/te...
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https://www.france24.com/en/20200320-...
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04...
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Kv4U...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLDdS...
https://steemit.com/news/@pressfortru...