Naomi Wolf Discusses Upcoming Authoritarian COVID Mandates & Plandemic 2.0

(Aug 24, 2023) Naomi Wolf joins Steve Bannon to discuss the latest 2023 global plandemic psychological warfare and propaganda which is being created by AI.
Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v3bczqj-naomi-wolf-discusses-upcoming-authoritarian-covid-mandates.html
The Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/
