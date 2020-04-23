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Ο ΠΑΣΤΟΡΑΣ που έγινε ΠΑΓΑΝΙΣΤΗΣ Πολεμιστης-Ποιητής
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50 views • April 23, 2020
Σπούδασε Σανσκριτικα, Αρχαιολογία, Φιλοσοφία και Θεολογία στο Ρόστοκ, στο Βερολίνο και στο Γκετιγκεν. Μετά την επιτυχία του στη Θεολογική, έγινε πάστορας στο Neustrelitz και έπειτα υπεφημέριος στο Βερολίνο. Γρήγορα ήρθε σε ρήξη με τις εκκλησιαστικές αρχές εξαιτίας του έργου του "Το Άσμα των Αγωνιζόμενων Αγροτων" και απαρνήθηκε το Χριστιανισμό. Επί Γ' Ρ@ιχ, τα έργα του, θεατρικά, ιδεολογικά, ποιήματα γνώρισαν επιτυχία. Συντάκτης της εφημερίδας των Αις Αις (Dαs schwarτσe Koρps) και μέλος του τμήματος Προπαγάνδας των Aις Αις. Συμμετείχε στη Division Wiking στις μάχες του ανατολικού μετώπου και βρήκε το θάνατο στο πεδίο των μαχων το 1943. Το Τμήμα Πολεμικών Ανταποκρισεων των Αις Αις ονομάστηκε τιμητικά "Αις Αις - Standarte Kουrt Eggεrσ".
1)Die Geburt des Jahrtausends-1936-
2) Von mutigen Leben und tapferen Sterben-1938
3) Von der Feindschaft –Deutsche Gedanken-1941
4) Deutsches Bekenntnis-1941-
5) Die kriegerische Revolution-1943
6) Der Deutsche Dämon
Μουσικη: Sephiroth-Dark Father
1)Die Geburt des Jahrtausends-1936-
2) Von mutigen Leben und tapferen Sterben-1938
3) Von der Feindschaft –Deutsche Gedanken-1941
4) Deutsches Bekenntnis-1941-
5) Die kriegerische Revolution-1943
6) Der Deutsche Dämon
Μουσικη: Sephiroth-Dark Father
Keywords
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