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THIS VIDEO IS BEING BANNED ALL OVER THE INTERNET
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2033 views • July 07, 2020
It just got took off my Youtube channel after being uploaded for just an hour or less..
The internet is forever.
ALONG WITH MANy, MANY OTHERS, THIS VIDEO WILL BE TAKEN DOWN EVENTUALLY.. SO WATCH FAST. It is being deleted all over the interent and people are getting in trouble for sharing it on facebook and youtube.
All social media links further below but I am at the moment, banned on Facebook from posting, sharing, liking or commenting for 30 days...
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
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This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
PARLER:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
BRIGHTEON:- https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
The internet is forever.
ALONG WITH MANy, MANY OTHERS, THIS VIDEO WILL BE TAKEN DOWN EVENTUALLY.. SO WATCH FAST. It is being deleted all over the interent and people are getting in trouble for sharing it on facebook and youtube.
All social media links further below but I am at the moment, banned on Facebook from posting, sharing, liking or commenting for 30 days...
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
**********
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
PARLER:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
BRIGHTEON:- https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
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