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HIMARS LIVE FIRE training! (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System LAUNCH & STRIKE IMPACT footage!)
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4 views • September 12, 2019
HIMARS LIVE FIRE training! (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System LAUNCH & STRIKE IMPACT footage!)
Please note again that all vision featured in this video was obtained from a controlled training environment – it’s not real combat footage.
The United States engineered M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a precision, long-range, mobile launch technology mounted on an Army Medium Tactical Vehicle (MTV) truck frame.
The purpose of HIMARS is to engage and defeat artillery, air defense concentrations, trucks, light armor and personnel carriers, as well as support troop and supply concentrations. HIMARS launches its weapons, then moves away rapidly from the area before enemy forces locate the launch site.
HIMARS carries a six-pack of GMLRS rockets or one TACMS missile, and is designed to launch the entire MLRS family
of munitions.
According to the manufacturer of the system, Lockheed Martin:
"HIMARS is the most technically advanced, affordable and sustainable artillery solution; It provides cutting-edge technology on an indigenous platform; Maximum commonality with M270A1 launch system and MLRS interoperability; And simplifies coalition operations, training, logistics and coordination."
Please note again that all vision featured in this video was obtained from a controlled training environment – it’s not real combat footage.
The United States engineered M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a precision, long-range, mobile launch technology mounted on an Army Medium Tactical Vehicle (MTV) truck frame.
The purpose of HIMARS is to engage and defeat artillery, air defense concentrations, trucks, light armor and personnel carriers, as well as support troop and supply concentrations. HIMARS launches its weapons, then moves away rapidly from the area before enemy forces locate the launch site.
HIMARS carries a six-pack of GMLRS rockets or one TACMS missile, and is designed to launch the entire MLRS family
of munitions.
According to the manufacturer of the system, Lockheed Martin:
"HIMARS is the most technically advanced, affordable and sustainable artillery solution; It provides cutting-edge technology on an indigenous platform; Maximum commonality with M270A1 launch system and MLRS interoperability; And simplifies coalition operations, training, logistics and coordination."
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