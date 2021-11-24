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DOLLAR DEMISE: The end of the dollar is just one announcement away
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173 views • November 24, 2021
Evergrande, the fall of the lira in Turkey, ... food supply shortages
Get rid of your USD now! Including HKD. This is your last call to convert everything in USD into food, water and precious metals.
Get rid of your USD now! Including HKD. This is your last call to convert everything in USD into food, water and precious metals.
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