Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
World events are not the result of climate change!
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
8 Subscribers
65 views
Published 21 hours ago

World events are not the result of climate change!

FacebookTwitterEmailShare

Revealing message of God: Verily, one must have accepted Yeshua HaMashiach, Jesus Christ, in order to know the truth, that the events in the world are not the result of climate change! Read or listen further…


Note* This is a revealing message from God deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen.

You can also suport Gods work bye making a donation for the official ministry of the website; 
Stichting evangelical eindtijdnieuws go therefore to; www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com
Thank you and God bless you.




Published on Dec 1, 2015 

Please share and do not change © BC

Keywords
jesus christtruthclimatechangeconspiricyverilyrevealing message of godone must have accepted yeshua hamashiachin order to know the truththat the events in the world are not the result of climate changeread or listen furtherlyes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket