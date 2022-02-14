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YOU'RE BEING CALLED TO RADICAL ALIGNMENT
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30 views • February 14, 2022
Listen up ladies. I am putting out a call to all of you spiritual warriors, the female entrepreneurs who are here to create an impact. I know a few of you still need to be a part of the most epic container I have ever facilitated, which is Wealth Warrior- a 3 month business hypermind.
This hypermind is for you if you are at a place in your business where you are not bringing in the income you desire or if you are currently doing things in your business that no longer light you up and excite you.
And I can guarantee you that there is nothing else out there like Wealth Warrior- it's going to be FIRE!!
I'm planning to bring the heat - the content and energy I am bringing to this hypermind are going to be immensely powerful!
I'm not here to play; I'm here to light a fire under your ass so you can take your business to the next level.
I will be encouraging you to burn down everything you thought you knew about business and approach it from a new paradigm that is intuitively guided.
We're talking 3 solid months of ME working with YOU, working intentionally on your business.
It's time for me to pass on my superpowers. My ability to show up with consistency and certainty. I can show you how to do that. I can show you how to own your warrior spirit.
I will also be bringing in my incredible cousin and industry expert Alisha Baker in to do some Human Design for business work with everyone in this hypermind.
Right now, we are being given a choice to step into versions of ourselves that we never even knew were possible.
Wealth Warrior is for those who know they are here with a purpose and mission to serve humanity.
True spiritual warriors are the ones who fight for the soul of humanity.
Warriors have that undeniable warrior heart, one that desires to be of service and operate from their heart with love, bravery, sincerity and wisdom.
If you are still reading this, it's because you know there is work you are meant to do in the world. Send me an email [email protected] and I will send you all the details!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
This hypermind is for you if you are at a place in your business where you are not bringing in the income you desire or if you are currently doing things in your business that no longer light you up and excite you.
And I can guarantee you that there is nothing else out there like Wealth Warrior- it's going to be FIRE!!
I'm planning to bring the heat - the content and energy I am bringing to this hypermind are going to be immensely powerful!
I'm not here to play; I'm here to light a fire under your ass so you can take your business to the next level.
I will be encouraging you to burn down everything you thought you knew about business and approach it from a new paradigm that is intuitively guided.
We're talking 3 solid months of ME working with YOU, working intentionally on your business.
It's time for me to pass on my superpowers. My ability to show up with consistency and certainty. I can show you how to do that. I can show you how to own your warrior spirit.
I will also be bringing in my incredible cousin and industry expert Alisha Baker in to do some Human Design for business work with everyone in this hypermind.
Right now, we are being given a choice to step into versions of ourselves that we never even knew were possible.
Wealth Warrior is for those who know they are here with a purpose and mission to serve humanity.
True spiritual warriors are the ones who fight for the soul of humanity.
Warriors have that undeniable warrior heart, one that desires to be of service and operate from their heart with love, bravery, sincerity and wisdom.
If you are still reading this, it's because you know there is work you are meant to do in the world. Send me an email [email protected] and I will send you all the details!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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