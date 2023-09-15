Tamara Ugolini: Public safety is at risk as Health Canada greenlights new COVID-19 booster with incomplete data
21 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
Keywords
rebel mediarebel newstheresa tampublic health agency of canadanational advisory committee on immunizationmoderna spikevaxsupriya sjarma
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos