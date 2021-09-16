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PRR T1 Steam Locomotive 5550 Project Update Firebox And Boiler Section!
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218 views • September 16, 2021
The PRR T1 5550 boiler and firebox sections will soon be joined together! Continental Fabricators in St Louis, MO
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