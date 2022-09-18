Welcome To Proverbs Club.Silence Projects Wisdom And Discernment.
Proverbs 17:28 (NIV).
28) Even fools are thought wise if they keep silent,
and discerning if they hold their tongues.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Better to be reticent than to speak out of ignorance.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ycknxacm
#even #fools #thought #wise #keep #silent #discerning #they #hold #their #tongues
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.