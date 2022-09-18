Welcome To Proverbs Club.Silence Projects Wisdom And Discernment.

Proverbs 17:28 (NIV).

28) Even fools are thought wise if they keep silent,

and discerning if they hold their tongues.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Better to be reticent than to speak out of ignorance.

