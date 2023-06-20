HHS WHISTLEBLOWER Tara Lee Rodas Sharing Corruption About Govt CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING in our COUNTRY

Meri interviews HHS WHISTLEBLOWER Tara Lee Rodas who testified before the HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE about the SEX TRAFFICKING she witnessed with unaccompanied MINORS coming into AMERICA. This is a riveting STORY and MUST be shared FAR and Wide! Go to QESTRONG.COM/PROMO CODE:MERI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.