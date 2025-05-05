Will Girls get just 3-5 Dolls?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 5, 2025 - Will dolls cost more? Possibly for a bit, according to Pres. Trump. He says we are on the way to a better American economy, and also booted Big Bird and Harvard from the government nest. Here are the details!
Also: be sure to also watch Lori’s latest interview with Kristi Leigh. https://x.com/MavBroadcastNet/status/1918301448690876664
Thanks for watching and praying!
Follow us on X and Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen
To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:
LoriColley.substack.com