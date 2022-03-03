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Ep. 656 – Superintendent Allegedly Forces Girls To Strip Down In School
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92 views • March 03, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Suring, Wisconsin, where a school superintendent is now facing six criminal charges after she allegedly told students to remove their clothes so she could search for vape cartridges.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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