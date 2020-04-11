2020 Virus 16 | Ep.11 | Part 2 -2020 Virus 16 | Ep 11 | Part 2 How and where the elites hide the money and who helps them.

#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealthThe worlds elite, and the largest corporations, have the world in a stranglehold for their own benefit.The City of London is an independent territory within what most people of the world think of as London. It has some unusual characteristics such as its own police force and operates pretty much independently of the rest of the UK.More than 25% of the world financials transactions run through the City and its external territories. In this excellent documentary you can learn why, how and some of the mechanisms employed that operate completely without accountability or punishment.In this well researched documentary Michael Oswald lays it all out in a clear and easy to understand way:The Spider's Web: Britain's Second Empire (Documentary)You will start to understand the level of penetration and control the worlds oligarchs have over what we assumed to be governments. All at the expense of the very people the governments were "elected" to serve and protect. The ones involved are no longer public servants, instead are serving other interests and paymasters.In case you missed part 1 of this:If this video resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.BitChute:---My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: