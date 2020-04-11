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2020 Virus 16 | Ep.11 | Part 2 -2020 Virus 16 | Ep 11 | Part 2 How and where the elites hide the money and who helps them.
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74 views • April 11, 2020
#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealth
The worlds elite, and the largest corporations, have the world in a stranglehold for their own benefit.
The City of London is an independent territory within what most people of the world think of as London. It has some unusual characteristics such as its own police force and operates pretty much independently of the rest of the UK.
More than 25% of the world financials transactions run through the City and its external territories. In this excellent documentary you can learn why, how and some of the mechanisms employed that operate completely without accountability or punishment.
In this well researched documentary Michael Oswald lays it all out in a clear and easy to understand way:
The Spider's Web: Britain's Second Empire (Documentary)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=np_ylvc8Zj8&t=472s
You will start to understand the level of penetration and control the worlds oligarchs have over what we assumed to be governments. All at the expense of the very people the governments were "elected" to serve and protect. The ones involved are no longer public servants, instead are serving other interests and paymasters.
In case you missed part 1 of this:
https://youtu.be/HRDwDaZmgPc
If this video resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
The worlds elite, and the largest corporations, have the world in a stranglehold for their own benefit.
The City of London is an independent territory within what most people of the world think of as London. It has some unusual characteristics such as its own police force and operates pretty much independently of the rest of the UK.
More than 25% of the world financials transactions run through the City and its external territories. In this excellent documentary you can learn why, how and some of the mechanisms employed that operate completely without accountability or punishment.
In this well researched documentary Michael Oswald lays it all out in a clear and easy to understand way:
The Spider's Web: Britain's Second Empire (Documentary)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=np_ylvc8Zj8&t=472s
You will start to understand the level of penetration and control the worlds oligarchs have over what we assumed to be governments. All at the expense of the very people the governments were "elected" to serve and protect. The ones involved are no longer public servants, instead are serving other interests and paymasters.
In case you missed part 1 of this:
https://youtu.be/HRDwDaZmgPc
If this video resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
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