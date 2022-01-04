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Civil War Talk: Do Needle Nazis Fear Revolution When Vaccinated Discover the Truth?
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142 views • January 04, 2022
Heart attacks and strokes are on the increase. Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients suffering heart and organ failure, and nobody knows why so many people are collapsing suddenly. Automobile fatalities are spiking in most US states. Strong, healthy young athletes are dropping dead and nobody asks why it's happening.
Morticians are experiencing record numbers of funerals. And life insurance executives say they have never seen so many payouts for a record number of deaths.
Is the unusual number of deaths linked to the rise in talks about a civil war in the USA? Do the Needle Nazis fear that the vaccinated will go berserk when they discover they were tricked into taking the Covid death shot?
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/4/21.
Morticians are experiencing record numbers of funerals. And life insurance executives say they have never seen so many payouts for a record number of deaths.
Is the unusual number of deaths linked to the rise in talks about a civil war in the USA? Do the Needle Nazis fear that the vaccinated will go berserk when they discover they were tricked into taking the Covid death shot?
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/4/21.
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