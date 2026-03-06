Russia's Maria Zakharova didn't hold back on Pompeo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia's Maria Zakharova joined RT's Rick Sanchez and didn't hold back on Pompeo:
"He lectures the world about 'normal, respectable countries' while belittling Russia and China."
"Epstein was perfectly respectable in the US and UK — until he wasn't. A criminal pervert. Is that the New Normal?"
Source @Real World News
