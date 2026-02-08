BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Thomas Massie calls for the resignation of Howard Lutnick
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
42 views • 1 day ago

Thomas Massie calls for the resignation of Howard Lutnick.

Adding, more repercussions over the Epstein ties:

JUST IN! Norway’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that ambassador Mona Juul, one of Norway’s most senior diplomats and a key figure behind the 1990s Oslo peace process, will step down after what officials called a “serious failure of judgment” linked to her ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Juul has held some of Norway’s most important foreign postings, including as ambassador to the United Nations and later as ambassador to Jordan and Iraq. She is also closely associated with Norway’s Middle East diplomacy through her husband, Terje Rød-Larsen, a former top Norwegian envoy who played a central role in negotiating the Oslo Accords.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
