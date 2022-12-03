Mathematical Proof we are Living in the Last Days Mark Finley

Revelation and Daniel are the two great prophetic books in the Bible that speak of end time events. In this video we'll look at the divine prophetic timetable outlined by God given to Daniel and how it relates to the judgment spoken about in Revelation 14. What are the 70 weeks? What are the 2300 days? Watch and listen as Pastor Mark Finley answers these important questions in a series called Three Cosmic Messages. This is video 5 of the series.
