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Dr Roger Hodkinson - The GIG is UP and the PUBLIC will REVOLT! There will be BLOOD in the GUTTER!
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763 views • January 20, 2022
From Rogersings NWO News!
Dr. Roger Hodkinson does not mince words "When that penny starts to drop, the general public are going to be revolted!"
Dr. Roger Hodkinson does not mince words "When that penny starts to drop, the general public are going to be revolted!"
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