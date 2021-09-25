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SATANISTS AND PEDOPHILES RUN THE WORLD
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52 views • September 25, 2021
1. Shocking, Urgent News. Dr Vernon Coleman. Share Widely. Nasal flu vaccine
will be given to english children.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMq_fCz4RQA&;t=306s
2. Aussie Thought Police Pay Home Visits to People They Suspect May Protest.
How can this guy be so polite ? Why not tell the nazis to go screw themselves
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/aussie-thought-police-pay-home-visits-to-people-they-suspect-may-protest_1Ka9NxbijI9w6aq.html
3. Aaron Russo discusses his conversations with Nickolas Rockefeller concerning the Council On Foreign Relations and learns of how they want to control the population through microchips, information control & the federal reserve
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-globalist-agenda-in-12-minutes-with-aaron-russo_eRMzpM7rBm7ktSj.html
4. The World is run by satanists and pedophiles. Jay Dyer of jaysanalysis.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the rise of the Satanic Age with the globalist Great Reset. Christianity is the greatest obstacle.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-coming-satanic-age-is-here_KY71CbnegoMIBEo.html
5. BABY PARALYZED DURING TRIAL FOR KILL SHOT. THIS IS HORRIFIC. HOW STUPID PARENTS KILL CHILDREN. WHAT DID JESUS SAY ABOUT HURTING CHILDREN ?
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/baby-paralyzed-during-trial-for-kill-shot-this-is-horrific-how-stupid-parents-kill-children_XWPem8V6a9oS4lw.html
will be given to english children.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMq_fCz4RQA&;t=306s
2. Aussie Thought Police Pay Home Visits to People They Suspect May Protest.
How can this guy be so polite ? Why not tell the nazis to go screw themselves
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/aussie-thought-police-pay-home-visits-to-people-they-suspect-may-protest_1Ka9NxbijI9w6aq.html
3. Aaron Russo discusses his conversations with Nickolas Rockefeller concerning the Council On Foreign Relations and learns of how they want to control the population through microchips, information control & the federal reserve
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-globalist-agenda-in-12-minutes-with-aaron-russo_eRMzpM7rBm7ktSj.html
4. The World is run by satanists and pedophiles. Jay Dyer of jaysanalysis.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the rise of the Satanic Age with the globalist Great Reset. Christianity is the greatest obstacle.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-coming-satanic-age-is-here_KY71CbnegoMIBEo.html
5. BABY PARALYZED DURING TRIAL FOR KILL SHOT. THIS IS HORRIFIC. HOW STUPID PARENTS KILL CHILDREN. WHAT DID JESUS SAY ABOUT HURTING CHILDREN ?
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/baby-paralyzed-during-trial-for-kill-shot-this-is-horrific-how-stupid-parents-kill-children_XWPem8V6a9oS4lw.html
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