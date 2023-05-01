https://gettr.com/post/p2fn6jg7dc6

34 officers from the CCP's secret police are tasked to undermine America's rule of law. Basically, these people are charged with the task of creating a false social media account on Facebook and Twitter and to spread the CCP's propaganda and interfering with the U.S. midterm election and create social and racial division in this country on the occasions of the George Floyd death. And so Mr. Miles Guo is labeled as victim number one. Miles Guo is the most targeted Chinese dissident on the U.S. soil.

34名中国共产党秘密警察被指派破坏美国法治。这些人被指控任务是在Facebook和Twitter上创建虚假的社交媒体账户，并传播中国共产党的宣传，干扰美国的中期选举，以及在乔治·弗洛伊德之死的事件制造社会和种族分裂。郭文贵先生被标记为第一号受害人，他在美国领土上被攻击最多的中国异见人士。

