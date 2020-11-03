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Healing Cancer Holistically Part 3
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26 views • November 03, 2020
This video covers basic, common-sense lifestyle strategies against cancer. I help clients find simple and effective ways to maximize their God-given ability to heal.
- - INDEX - -
Introduction 0:00
Revisiting the Cancer Problem 2:55
What Would Grandma Do? (WWGD) 3:50
Practical Tips about Water, Food, and Toxins 7:20
What to do when you're first diagnosed 12:45
The elements of any complete plan 16:40
Why & When to use a cancer coach 21:10
(though truly, anyone can benefit)
How to find a local cancer coach 27:35
Some important words about mindset 29:10
Thanks for watching! I offer free science consulting and coaching for people facing cancer. Donations are gratefully accepted. Another great way to support my mission- if you'll accept something in return- is to book a remote Reiki session with me. You can do that by emailing [email protected]
or visit the website:
https://pathlifecoaching.net/
Questions / Suggestions always welcome!
- Brandon
- - INDEX - -
Introduction 0:00
Revisiting the Cancer Problem 2:55
What Would Grandma Do? (WWGD) 3:50
Practical Tips about Water, Food, and Toxins 7:20
What to do when you're first diagnosed 12:45
The elements of any complete plan 16:40
Why & When to use a cancer coach 21:10
(though truly, anyone can benefit)
How to find a local cancer coach 27:35
Some important words about mindset 29:10
Thanks for watching! I offer free science consulting and coaching for people facing cancer. Donations are gratefully accepted. Another great way to support my mission- if you'll accept something in return- is to book a remote Reiki session with me. You can do that by emailing [email protected]
or visit the website:
https://pathlifecoaching.net/
Questions / Suggestions always welcome!
- Brandon
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