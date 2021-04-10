GATES, EPSTEIN, ADRENOCHROME, MONSANTO AND ONLINE BUYING

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"More of Bill Gates… We are far from done with the King of Charity! Join us in a search for his financial interests, some of his major investments, his connections to some of the most curious companies. From his interest in children to his stays on Epstein Island. From his vaccine fetish to Adrenochrome…" This is Part 10 of a multi-part series.
Also See:
Bill Gates: Globalist Technocrat to "Save" You With Mandatory Vaccines?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8sCutkXq6boo/
Bill Gates Tells the Truth... for the First Time
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9WUjqSjAQZLr/
Old Bill Gates had a farm E—I—E—I—O (He Wants to Kill You)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tWWIY1SUEyLq/
Infamous Serial Killers and Bill "VAX" Gates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ne6trWsCJ8cT/
Trump: The Gates Pharma Vaxx Pimp (Regeneron REMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bAUujhb5mug7/
Meet Bill Gates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XZI3y7zWeyr3/
Henry Kissinger & Bill Gates Call For Mass Vaccination & Global Governance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Qpd4SbfVL5X/
Bill Gates-Funded Geoengineering Chemical Cloud on MSM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bin2h96oDsEO/
How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KImyYIKnA2wF/
Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZzrA1yqMr9AY/
Bill Hates… Will he take the VAXX?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XKQqLuGgigZS/
A Look Into Bill Gates Father (& Eugenics Agenda)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zhnmipobUvaM/