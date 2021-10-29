The Guns Of SQUID GAME In Less Than 5 Minutes

The Netflix series Squid Game seems to be taking the world by storm. While I don't necessarily get it, there are some pretty cool firearms shown in that series. So today, let's take a look at the guns of Squid Game.Hearing Protection By AXILEye Protection By Hunters HD Gold#TacticalLeprechaun Approved GearAmazon Influencer StoreCloverTac HomepageShirts, Swag & Moreuse code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or moreBecome A YouTube Channel MemberCloverTac On PatreonThe Best Perks On Patreon!Extra Content & Cool PerksThank you for being a loyal friend to theCloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe----------CREDITS----------CloverTac Productions Original ContentCredit: Christopher DoverMusic Graciously Provided ByViolet HeartAdditional Music Credit----------AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE----------In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.----------SAFETY NOTICE----------:All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.