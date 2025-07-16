Killary Vaccines and the elephant in the room: XMRV

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



I'm angry because parents across the state of California are being told, sent letters, sent emails, that their children must get a DTaP shot, must get a shot for diphtheria, tetanus and a cellular pertussis, a shot, and we know it causes AIDS. It's just Acquired Immune Disease. But they changed. The day before November 8, 2011, Killary, when she was Department of State, promised the world that she was going to create an AIDS free generation. It's going to take a lot of work. But what did she say? Oh, she said, we're going to use combination strategies. Oh, and they might have been right here in these two patents, the first of which was the test. November 8, 2011, is when she wrote, this was the test. Look at the date on this patent, 4/6/2010 and what did we say we could do? We could use both antibodies, proteins and PCR to tell you the diagnostic identification of variants of X, meaning Xeno, xenotropic. It's called MRV. It's not listed as Murine Leukemia Virus, related virus. It's listed as XMRV. So SARS-CoV-2 is an XMRV that contains the sticky spike protein from HIV, the glycoprotein.

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 07/15/2025

