Rocket Stove for a grid down situation.

What if all the power was shut off, could you cook your food, could you heat up that can of beany weenies? The rocket stove is a great outdoor alternative, just gather a bunch of dry sticks and you will be eating a hot meal in no time. Remember if you're not always prepared you're never prepared.
