Ukraine - Russia Destroys Patriot Missile System 16May23

Jim Stone's Comment: Russia destroyed a patriot battery in Kyiv. There was original video for the destruction of the Patriot system but it is getting deleted so fast no one can keep ahead of it. I saw the original video. It showed a large number of patriots being launched to kill incoming Russian missiles, but it was not enough, the whole sky then lit up surrounding the area where the patriot system was. It actually appeared to me that the patriot system was scoring hits but got overwhelmed. Since American contractors were running that system, Russia is obviously anticipating retaliation from the US. Iran could take out Patriot systems too, with what? 250,000 missiles by now? The Patriot system is real cute against maybe 30 or so. It can't handle thousands or even more than 30 or so. I have bugged out again. Confusion is the name of the game. If they can't hit a schedule when the hit is political, they won't do it, "they" cross their t's and dot their i's. It's not Mexico that is a problem, it is the people Obrador is mad at for operating illegaly in Mexico and threatening war. Obviously they want me taken out, I am a "rogue NSA asset". I don't intend for this to be my last post, but if there was one, this one would be a decent choice.







News for 16May23: A precision strike by a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile has destroyed a Patriot air defense system in Kiev, the Defense Ministry in Moscow reported on Tuesday. The Russian military did not provide further details about the strike, which was the first time Moscow claimed to have hit the long-range system supplied to Ukraine by its Western backers.

