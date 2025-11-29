FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org. His email is [email protected].





A lovely video sermon from pastor Craig on how, in silence, we hear God.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]



