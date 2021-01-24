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Biden Signs Record 30 Executive Orders, Except Not According To Government Website
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371 views • January 24, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

From Infowars; Biden Signs Record 30 Executive Orders, Except Not According To Government Website. War Room With Owen Shroyer Joe Biden once again confirms that his is in fact a tyrant as he signs and unprecedented number of executive orders on his first day in office

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