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Sereias: O Corpo Encontrado 2011
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48 views • June 08, 2022
Uma equipe de cientistas testemunha que eles encontraram os restos de uma criatura marítima com laços com as origens humanas - uma sereia moderna. Eles afirmam que um enorme encobrimento do governo está atualmente escondendo a existência da criatura do público em geral.
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