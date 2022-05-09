Cosmic Weather Is Written In Stone (The Cloud Mystery clip)

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Astrophysicist Nir Shaviv uses geology and astronomy to prove the cosmic origins of climate. The Cloud Mystery tells the story of physicist Henrik Svensmark and his battle to prove that clouds, not human activity, govern the climate. Carbon is the fuel, water is the engine, and the Sun is the driver of climate.
https://www.desmog.com/henrik-svensmark/
https://www.desmog.com/nir-shaviv/
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