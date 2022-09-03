TATERTOT JUMPS THE V FOR VENDETTA SHARK🥔☢️🔥🦈

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https://www.ibtimes.com/leftists-attack-biden-satanic-evil-red-backdrop-during-philadelphia-speech-3608701
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/09/01/politics/joe-biden-democracy-speech/index.html
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/20/joe-biden-inauguration-speech-transcript-full-text-460813
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/huge-exclusive-az-corporation-commissioner-jim-oconnor-sends-letter-demanding-county-supervisors-recorders-election-directors-sheriffs-immediately-cease-use-electronic-voting-ma
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763.39.1_1.pdf - the Mar-A-Lago raid details