The Alex Jones Show - Hour 4 - Dec - 15 (Commercial Free)

World Awakens to the Revelation That Covid-19 & the Poison Shots Were a Deliberate Depopulation Plan





💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲

🚨◄ Fighting to keep us FREE from Tyranny. Share all posts, and give the 🖕 to the globalists. I record daily, edit/upload in real-time. commercial-free! - Please subscribe to help me continue to provide truth commercial-free on multiple banned platforms.





• If you can, please donate to:

• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq

• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW

• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf

◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►

• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5





📡◄ Follow Me ►📡

All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:

• https://lnk.bio/TheResistance1776