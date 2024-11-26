Shock Decision: Putin Is Preparing To Launch Hypersonic Missile 'ORESHNIK' With a Nuclear Warhead

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While the newly elected US president Donald Trump and members of his team declare their desire to stop the current war in Ukraine and even accept Russia's terms, the current Biden administration continues to do everything to ensure that this conflict escalates into World War III with the use of nuclear missiles. Many independent military experts and analysts made this statement in the context of increasing tension in the global geopolitical arena. According to them, the next 60 days will be the most alarming for all mankind, as the Biden administration will do everything to provoke Russia and start a global war.........................................................................................................
Oreshnik Could Reach London in 20 Minutes:
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/ww3/oreshnik-could-reach-london-in-20-minutes/
