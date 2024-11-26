BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shock Decision: Putin Is Preparing To Launch Hypersonic Missile 'ORESHNIK' With a Nuclear Warhead
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
Follow
547 views • 5 months ago

While the newly elected US president Donald Trump and members of his team declare their desire to stop the current war in Ukraine and even accept Russia's terms, the current Biden administration continues to do everything to ensure that this conflict escalates into World War III with the use of nuclear missiles. Many independent military experts and analysts made this statement in the context of increasing tension in the global geopolitical arena. According to them, the next 60 days will be the most alarming for all mankind, as the Biden administration will do everything to provoke Russia and start a global war.........................................................................................................

Oreshnik Could Reach London in 20 Minutes:

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/ww3/oreshnik-could-reach-london-in-20-minutes/

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

