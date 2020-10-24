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Coyotes Stole My Baby & Took It Over the Border. Now Trump Is Holding It Prisoner !!!!
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21 views • October 24, 2020
Once again I feel the need to re-iterate that maybe the eugenicists weren't too far off the mark. This is not just an elected official but also the faces of the generation and their opinion makers in the social media. SMFH At this point I wish more dingo's had eaten them as babies. We are deeply screwed and it's not going to get better without maybe alien intervention. Pleadian Jebus hear my cry !
Thx for watching and sharing folks
E.
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Thx for watching and sharing folks
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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