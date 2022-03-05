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McDowell: The only way Biden can stop Putin is to sanction his oil | Fox Across America
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30 views • March 05, 2022
Fox Business Anchor Dagen McDowell joins "Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla" to explain why the Biden administration has been hesitant to include oil as part of the sanctions they have imposed against Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.
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