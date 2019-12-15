© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
War Is A Racket By Major General Smedley Butler (MIRRORED)
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
182 views • December 15, 2019
War Is A Racket By Major General Smedley Butler (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Julia Clark at:-
https://youtu.be/EI3lckqaSk0
Read the article War Is A Racket, by Julia Clark
https://oolith.wordpress.com/2014/01/06/war-is-a-racket/
"War Is a Racket" is the title of two works, speech, and a booklet, by retired United States Marine Corps Major General and two time Medal of Honor recipient Smedley D. Butler. In them, Butler frankly discusses from his experience as a career military officer how business interests commercially benefit from warfare. - Wikipedia January 5, 2013
You can download the audio book here:
https://librivox.org/short-nonfiction-collection-vol-018-by-various/
Category
Non-profits & Activism
Mirrored from YouTube channel Julia Clark at:-
https://youtu.be/EI3lckqaSk0
Read the article War Is A Racket, by Julia Clark
https://oolith.wordpress.com/2014/01/06/war-is-a-racket/
"War Is a Racket" is the title of two works, speech, and a booklet, by retired United States Marine Corps Major General and two time Medal of Honor recipient Smedley D. Butler. In them, Butler frankly discusses from his experience as a career military officer how business interests commercially benefit from warfare. - Wikipedia January 5, 2013
You can download the audio book here:
https://librivox.org/short-nonfiction-collection-vol-018-by-various/
Category
Non-profits & Activism
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.