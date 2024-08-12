TCR#1085 STEVEN D KELLEY #531 AUG-8-2024 INTERNATIONAL CAT DAY and Pre-Armageddon Show

Attention all new members. The purpose of this group is to teach you how to fight, and how to win this war. Your job is to become an expert on the Occupythegetty mission. I need to to become focused on this one issue, and passionate about growing our movement. It is only through growth, and the passion of our members that we can complete our work. You need to use every tool available to you to spread our information, and to recruit new people. The fate of the entire world rests on your efforts. You are now part of the most exclusive club on earth, fighting evil. We are a powerful force that scares the shit out of the enemy. You should know that our people are blessed, and protected. We strive to lose all fear, and to understand that this mission is inevitable and written in stone. We are destiny that can not be diverted or stopped. We are the brush fire that will turn into an inferno. Thank you for being here. Steven D Kelley for President 2024

@StevenKelley24. JPGetty´s Malibu Villa https://x.com/StevenKelley24/status/1716715691620143184?s=20 Please share.

This is the last home in Malibu USA, that JP Getty lived in, before moving to Britain. It is called the Getty Villa, and like the Getty Center in LA it is also a museum, and it is also part of the vast underground tunnel system in Los Angeles.

This was the location of the bunker where Ferdinand Marcos sent ten year old girls in shipping containers to, while he was alive. JP Getty traded art for children, and also moved secret gold. This was the first industrial scale pedophile child sex/sacrifice factory, where elite #pedophiles could procure their children, abuse them, use them, and conveniently have them disposed of when they were no longer needed. An elite pedophile consumes 5000 children in their lifetime. Every politician you love used these services.

Jean Paul Getty died before the Getty Center on top of Santa Monica Mtn., was finished. His son Gordon, who sold #Getty oil to Texaco for 11 billion, completed the Getty Center, and to this day continues the family tradition of providing a place where Elite #Satanic pedophiles can rape, torture, murder, and eat #children, all protected by the #NSA and your beloved United States Government. You see there is no US #Government, it was take over by #Intertel. This is the #KHAZARIANMAFIA and Nazi #Templars. This is the #CIA, the #NSA, #Mossad, every government, and every major corporation,and bank.

You want to stop the war to end us all?

Join us now because we know where to place the stake to slay the monster, only we do.

Join me #Getty

#Stevendkelley

