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False Promises, True Failures
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129 views • October 10, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3767/false-promises-true-failures-the-daily-argument
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3767-false-promises-true-failures-the-daily-argument
The history of government promises versus what is actually delivered should add significant skepticism to the claims of most politicians. Stefan Molyneux describes how communism had to sabotage the United States of America with a welfare state due to the success of capitalism in reducing poverty and raising the stand of living.
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We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3767/false-promises-true-failures-the-daily-argument
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3767-false-promises-true-failures-the-daily-argument
The history of government promises versus what is actually delivered should add significant skepticism to the claims of most politicians. Stefan Molyneux describes how communism had to sabotage the United States of America with a welfare state due to the success of capitalism in reducing poverty and raising the stand of living.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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