TRAILER 2024-- Coming at us this year: The 6 attackers and the One Defender

Moving into 2024 its worth giving you the heads up on 6 battles impacting everyone this year.

The outcome will change our lives.

To be “forewarned is forearmed”. Fore knowledge allows preparation and gives us time to alter the outcome- if we chose to.

But only through the knowledge of actual empirical measurable facts can we make the best decisions.

My experience over the past 20 years however is that these crucial facts are not out in the open so I am asking you to dig for them for the benefit of your wealth, health, family and faith.

This is why we have to dig.

