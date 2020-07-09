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The David Knight Show (9July20 Full Show)
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33 views • July 09, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:00 Judge refuses to let go of Flynn case
— 00:04:30 Day 115 of USA Held Hostage: masks mandates for outside, for roller coasters (“scream inside” they say)
— 00:13:50 Faucian slip — Fauci tells the truth when he says “death rates are a false narrative”. You have a 94% of dying of something according to the CDC’s own manipulated statistics
— 00:29:37 Democrats’ CAREN Act is exactly that — an irritating, busybody Act that also pushes “hate crimes” & pseudo-racism to new heights while trampling due process
— 00:41:42 Biden forgets his own proposal, endorses Bernie’s Green New Deal (forgetting they already HAVE it with lockdown)
— 00:46:11 Let’s talk SLAVERY TODAY— ongoing in Africa & Middle East while Pelosi poses with statues
— 01:02:41 White vs Black deaths from Planned Parenthood and Police shows that Black Lives DO NOT Matter to the left
— 01:13:34 Trump pushes Fauci for permission to open schools. Trump was right 5 days ago when he said schools are teaching our children to hate America & love Marxism
— 01:13:34 Why you don’t want your kids in school
— 01:27:52 Supreme Court: Trump taxes, ObamaCare mandates, free exercise of religion
— 01:45:40 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, both parties don’t want to Occupy Peaces but occupy Afghanistan FOREVER as they block Trump from bringing any troops home while posturing about Russia hit squads in Afghanistan. And, taking back our freedom from grassroots up with 4thJuly rally & Judge Napolitano
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:00 Judge refuses to let go of Flynn case
— 00:04:30 Day 115 of USA Held Hostage: masks mandates for outside, for roller coasters (“scream inside” they say)
— 00:13:50 Faucian slip — Fauci tells the truth when he says “death rates are a false narrative”. You have a 94% of dying of something according to the CDC’s own manipulated statistics
— 00:29:37 Democrats’ CAREN Act is exactly that — an irritating, busybody Act that also pushes “hate crimes” & pseudo-racism to new heights while trampling due process
— 00:41:42 Biden forgets his own proposal, endorses Bernie’s Green New Deal (forgetting they already HAVE it with lockdown)
— 00:46:11 Let’s talk SLAVERY TODAY— ongoing in Africa & Middle East while Pelosi poses with statues
— 01:02:41 White vs Black deaths from Planned Parenthood and Police shows that Black Lives DO NOT Matter to the left
— 01:13:34 Trump pushes Fauci for permission to open schools. Trump was right 5 days ago when he said schools are teaching our children to hate America & love Marxism
— 01:13:34 Why you don’t want your kids in school
— 01:27:52 Supreme Court: Trump taxes, ObamaCare mandates, free exercise of religion
— 01:45:40 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, both parties don’t want to Occupy Peaces but occupy Afghanistan FOREVER as they block Trump from bringing any troops home while posturing about Russia hit squads in Afghanistan. And, taking back our freedom from grassroots up with 4thJuly rally & Judge Napolitano
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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