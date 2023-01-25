Create New Account
Get out of the cities & enjoy country living with God
Follower of Christ777
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on January 25, 2023.

A 40ish woman stabbed a woman in the head on a street car in Toronto, Canada. A 70ish man killed 11 people in Monterey Park, California.

This points to Psalm 55:9 which says: Destroy, O Lord, and divide their tongues: for I have seen violence and strife in the city.

In Ezekiel 7:23, we read: Make a chain: for the land is full of bloody crimes, and the city is full of violence.

The cities are full of violence and sexual perversions! Time to leave them as Lot and his family did.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

