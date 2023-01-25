Get out of the cities & enjoy country living with God

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on January 25, 2023.



A 40ish woman stabbed a woman in the head on a street car in Toronto, Canada. A 70ish man killed 11 people in Monterey Park, California.



This points to Psalm 55:9 which says: Destroy, O Lord, and divide their tongues: for I have seen violence and strife in the city.



In Ezekiel 7:23, we read: Make a chain: for the land is full of bloody crimes, and the city is full of violence.



The cities are full of violence and sexual perversions! Time to leave them as Lot and his family did.



