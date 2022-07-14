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FRANCIS SCHAEFFER - HOW SHOULD WE THEN LIVE - EPISODE 6 - THE SCIENTIFIC AGE
NONVAXXERS (PUREBLOODS) UNITE!
NONVAXXERS (PUREBLOODS) UNITE!
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5 views • July 14, 2022

Dr. Schaeffer reviews the biblical influence on science and and the shift in modernity in Episode 6: The Scientific Age.

Was the Bible truly an impediment to science?

Was there more to the conflict between Copernicus and the Church?

Dr. Schaeffer review the biblical influence on science and the shift in modernity in Episode 6: The Scientific Age. This is Dr. Francis Schaeffer's spectacular series on the rise and decline of Western culture from a Christian perspective.

This special edition includes an intimate in-depth interview with Francis and Edith Schaeffer, which is available only in this package. This program presents profound truths in simple language and concludes that man's only hope is a return to God's Biblical absolute — the Truth revealed in Christ through the Scriptures.

Each episode focuses on a significant era of history while presenting answers to modern problems. Twelve 30-minute sessions. The Roman Age The Middle Ages The Renaissance The Reformation The Revolutionary Age The Scientific Age The Age of Non-reason The Age of Fragmentation The Age of Personal Peace & Affluence Final Choices Director: John Gonser Starring: Francis Schaeffer, Edith Schaeffer

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godsocietychristianhistoryfrancisschaeffer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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