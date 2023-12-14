Create New Account
The Lyin' Bidens
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

‘No Evidence’! ‘Debunked’!

* Joe used to have ‘no idea’ what Hunter was doing.

* The language keeps changing.

* Hunter did a no-show for his subpoena hearing — and played the same fiddle as Dem elites i.e. scoundrels.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (13 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/huoPP3DWJnY

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusionhuman traffickingpolice statemoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailrob schmittprotection racketbank recordsshell companybiden crime familylaptop from hellinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracyforeign agent

