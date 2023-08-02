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Why The Whole Nation Is Looking To Ohio Issue 1
Resistance Chicks
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1230 views • August 02, 2023

You asked- we're answering! What is Issue 1 on August 8th and why are both sides of the aisle across the nation focused on it? For decades, deep-pocketed special interests have tried to manipulate Ohio’s Constitution to force their radical political agendas on the state. Now they’re looking to pass an initiative to legalize abortion up until birth, without parental consent. OH Rep. Jennifer Gross joins Resistance Chicks to discuss the upcoming ballot initiative and why voters must pass Issue 1 on August 8 to elevate the threshold to amend the constitution to 60 percent and protect our state.

The radical left and Planned Parenthood have targeted Ohio in an attempt to put our state on par with California when it comes to killing babies in the womb. Not only that, but they would like to use the weak Constitutional Amendment process in Ohio to enact a progressive agenda by majority vote.
The Ohio Constitution has been amended 172 times and is 15x longer than the US Constitution. Special Interest groups spent over $50 million to amend the Ohio Constitution in the last 3 elections. Issue 1 is designed to counter the extremist abortion lobby’s push to permit the killing of preborn life – at any stage in pregnancy – this November. Abortion is currently legal in Ohio through 22 weeks of a woman’s pregnancy. Just days ago, the well-funded abortion lobby – which hired professional, out-of-state name gatherers – submitted enough petitions to place a pro-abortion measure on the state’s ballot in November. The abortion groups – Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom and Protect Choice Ohio – needed to collect 413,000 valid signatures to place the Ohio Right to Make Reproductive Decisions Including Abortion Initiative (2023) on the November ballot. They submitted 710,131. Though the signatures still must be validated by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, the sheer number of names submitted practically guarantees that it will be placed on the November ballot. The abortion lobby is set to spend a breathtaking $35 million to pass the measure in November. It would legalize abortion in Ohio throughout all stages of a woman’s pregnancy and enshrine abortion as a so-called “right” in the state’s constitution. If passed, the Right to Make Reproductive Decisions Initiative would also destroy parental rights by permitting minors to receive abortions and so-called sex-change surgeries without parental notification. Ohio’s Center for Christian Virtue (CCV), a Focus on the Family-allied state family policy council, says this initiative would lead to a loss of 30,000 preborn babies every year to abortion in Ohio. Vote Yes on Issue One.

Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/ohio-issue-1/

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Keywords
constitutionpro-lifeohio constitutionjennifer grossissue 1issue oneohio issue onewhat is issue one50 plus one
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