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World Economic Forum Elites Want an END to Free Speech + "Online Violence"
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68 views • May 24, 2022
Davos Switzerland, the world economic forum elites announced that they desire an end to free speech rights, as well as an end to "online violence." Meaning of course that words are violence, speech is violence.
They wish to destroy basic human liberties.
#freespeech #censorship #WEF
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They wish to destroy basic human liberties.
#freespeech #censorship #WEF
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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