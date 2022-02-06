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Episode 186 - The Truth About Ukraine
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1968 views • February 06, 2022
Resident Biden recently announced that he is sending troops to Eastern Europe as a deterrent to Russia who has spent the better part of a year amassing troops on the Ukrainian border leading some to to ask what national interest the United States has in Ukraine.
In this episode we examine that question and walk through a brief history lesson that explains why we are having this Ukraine-Russia conversation today. The answer is remarkably simple, yet rarely discussed.
In this episode we examine that question and walk through a brief history lesson that explains why we are having this Ukraine-Russia conversation today. The answer is remarkably simple, yet rarely discussed.
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